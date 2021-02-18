Seaweed Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global Seaweed market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Seaweed market is highly dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by North-America. China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan are the leading markets in the Seaweed industry. Owing to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, evolving dietary pattern and growing demand of natural & healthy products, there has been surge in demand of seaweed in developing economies. Thailand, Japan, China, Australia and U.S. are the major importers of seaweed. European seaweed market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

