Soy Protein Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global soy protein market is segmented on the basis of form, application, type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global soy protein market is segmented into soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, soy protein flours, and others. Soy protein isolates hold the major share in the global soy protein market and are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By form, the global soy protein market is segmented into powder, bars, ready to drink beverages, capsules/tablets, and others. The powder segment holds the dominant share in the global soy protein market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator for the market over the forecast period.

