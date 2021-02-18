Amphoteric Surfactants Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2023

Market Overview

Amphoteric surfactants, also known as zwitterionic surfactants, contain two functional groups, one anionic and one cationic, and have a balanced pH level. Amphoteric surfactants are very mild with good cleansing properties, making them a key ingredient in shampoos and other cosmetics. In addition, they are applicable in softeners for textiles, hair rinse formulas, and corrosion inhibition additives. Moreover, the rising use of these surfactants in household applications such as laundry detergents, dishwashing, hard surface cleaning, and food service and kitchen hygiene is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6388

Competitive Analysis

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

the Lubrizol Corporation

Akzo Nobel NV

Clariant

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Lonza Group

Stepan Company

Libra Speciality Chemicals Limited

Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd

Market Segmentation

The global amphoteric surfactants market has been segregated on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into aminopropionate (amine oxide), betaine, sultaine, iminopropionate, and others. The betaine segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its growing demand as a wetting agent, foam enhancer in mild cleansing products, and in detergents. They are primarily derived from coconut oil and hence are free of alkyl and alkyl ether sulfate. The increasing demand for sulfate-free personal care products is likely to drive market growth during the review period. Moreover, they are mild surfactants and provide excellent foaming and viscosity-building properties, making them applicable in body washes, shampoos, bubble baths, liquid soaps, and mild cleansers.

Based on application, the global amphoteric surfactants market has been categorized as personal care, household, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield operations, agricultural, and others. The personal care segment accounted for the largest share of the global amphoteric surfactants market in 2017. The robust growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry coupled with the increasing demand for amphoteric surfactants in this industry is likely to propel market growth in the years to follow.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global amphoteric surfactants market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global amphoteric surfactants market owing to increasing product demand in personal care products. Moreover, rapid industrialization coupled with the growing use of amphoteric surfactants in industrial cleaning is further driving the growth of the regional market. The developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia are the major contributors to the growth of the regional market.

The other significant regional markets for amphoteric surfactants are North America and Europe. Increasing demand for the product in personal care and household applications is expected to propel the growth of these regional markets.

Related [email protected] https://www.abnewswire.com/report.php?pcode=306261

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/web-analytics-market-growth-driven-by-consumer-driven-marketing-web-analytics-market-size-share-investment-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid-19-2020-12-14

https://www.weny.com/story/43055733/web-analytics-market-growth-driven-by-consumerdriven-marketing-web-analytics-market-size-share-investment-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid19

https://www.wfmj.com/story/43055733/web-analytics-market-growth-driven-by-consumerdriven-marketing-web-analytics-market-size-share-investment-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid19

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4914507

https://thedailychronicle.in/