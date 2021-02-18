Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fitness Yoga Mats industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Fitness Yoga Mats YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Fitness Yoga Mats will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Material and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Material, the Fitness Yoga Mats market is segmented into

PVC Yoga Mats

Rubber Yoga Mats

TPE Yoga Mats

Other Yoga Mats

Segment by Application

Household

Yoga club

Others

Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market: Regional Analysis

The Fitness Yoga Mats market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Material and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Fitness Yoga Mats market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Fitness Yoga Mats Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Fitness Yoga Mats market include:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa

Toplus

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Khataland

