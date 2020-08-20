Free From Food to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2028

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Free From Food market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Free From Food market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

As per the findings of the presented study, the Free From Food market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Free From Food in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Free From Food market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive analysis of the Free From Food market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Free From Food market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Free From Food market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

End-Use Industry Free From Food Adoption Analysis

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Free From Food from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group has signed a conditional scheme implementation agreement with Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd. for acquisition at NZ$ 588 million.

Blue Diamond has entered into the sales and distribution agreement with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V to sell Almond Breeze®, Blue Diamond’s almond-based beverage in Mexico.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to set directives on the labeling of gluten-free products in India. The regulatory body is also considering removal of the low gluten category where food products are processed to reduce the gluten content at the level of 20-100mg/kg.

Some of the key players operating in the free from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global free-from food market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Free from Food Market- Additional Insights

Increasing Sales of GMO-Free Food through Modern Trade Channels

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

Scope of the Report

Free-from Food Market: Research Methodology

The report on the free from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free from food market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Free From Food market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Free From Food in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Free From Food market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Free From Food market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players? What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Free From Food market? What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period? Which market player is expected to dominate the Free From Food market in terms of market share in 2019?

