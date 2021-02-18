Beauty Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The global Beauty Drinks market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Beauty Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beauty Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beauty Drinks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beauty Drinks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMC Grupo Alimentacion
Fabula Health
Fresco y Zumos
Coca-Cola Company
Lacka Foods Limited
Asterism Healthcare
Hangzhou Nutrition
Juice Generation
Kinohimitsu
Ocoo
Bella Berry
Caudalie
Kordel’s La Beaute
The Protein Drinks
Vemma Nutrition
LR Wonder
Nutrawise
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Proteins
Vitamins and Minerals
Fruit Extracts
Coenzymes
Other
Segment by Application
Retail Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Other