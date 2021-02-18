Microgrid Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

A microgrid is a small power grid with defined boundaries that can operate both when connected to the larger electrical grid and as an “island” when there’s an interruption on the main grid. It draws on distributed energy resources, like solar power, to serve customers within the microgrid footprint. These benefits extend to surrounding communities, with reliable energy allowing better access to food, supplies and public services.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are ABB, NEC and GE, with revenues of 7.61%, 5.68% and 4.85% respectively in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Microgrid market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Microgrid industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Microgrid YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 13160 million in 2019. The market size of Microgrid will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Microgrid market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Microgrid market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microgrid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Microgrid market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Microgrid market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Microgrid market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Microgrid market.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

NEC

GE

Aquion Energy

Echelon

Raytheon

S&C Electric Co

Eaton Corporation

Sunverge Energy

Siemens

Toshiba

General Microgrids

Lockheed Martin

Microgrid Breakdown Data by Type

Grid-Tied

Independent

Microgrid Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial or Industrial Microgrid

Community or Utility Microgrid

Campus or Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

