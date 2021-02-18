Baby Food and Infant Formula Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes.

Over 80% of the world’s population lives in the developing world, and while global birthrates have steadily decreased across all regions and economic levels over the past 55 years, they remain highest in developing countries, according to the World Bank. In addition, rapid urbanization, the growth of the middle class and rising rates of female participation in the labor force in many developing markets has encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making baby food and infant formula more desirable.

Baby food and infant formula has various types, including infant formula, baby snacks, baby cereals, bottled & canned baby food and so on. Among the product family, infant formula accounts for the largest market share, which held about 71.04% market share in 2015.

As for the consumption region, Asia-Pacifc is the largest consumer, whose consumption was 2150 K MT in 2015, accounting for 41.23% share globally. The followers are Europe and USA, holding about 22.69% and 17.36% share respectively.

Marketing channels of baby food and infant formula is also various. Hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, specialty stores, online sales are the major marketing channels of baby food and infant formula. In the recent few years, with the rapid development of internet, online shopping platform becomes popular. More and more moms prefer to buy baby food and infant formula through the platform, which impacts the traditional marketing channels largely.

Since baby is a special group, the quality of baby food and infant formula is under restrict regulations. Once some brand of baby food and infant formula has been exposed of quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, sometimes the baby food and infant formula manufacturers’ business will vary largely.

With the changing life style and more attention on babies, the baby food and infant formula market is estimated to continue to expand. And Asia-Pacific regions will continue to be the largest contributor to the industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Baby Food and Infant Formula 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Baby Food and Infant Formula 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Baby Food and Infant Formula 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 68090 million in 2019. The market size of Baby Food and Infant Formula 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation (Hyproca)

Baby Food and Infant Formula Breakdown Data by Type

Standard cow’s milk-based formulas

Soy-based formulas

Hypoallergenic formulas

Lactose-free formulas:

Baby Food and Infant Formula Breakdown Data by Application

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

