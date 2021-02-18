Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cosmetic Pigments organic or inorganic materials that offer excellent insolubility, waterproof resistance, and extended life properties to the finished material. Moreover, they provide versatility, reliability, and high standard performance to the product.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1207442/global-it-spending-in-bfsi-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market has been driven by the range of its application in various segments such as facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the facial makeup segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to the growing production of cosmetic products in the sector over the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2906613/global-it-spending-in-bfsi-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is segregated into the composition, type, and application. On the basis of the composition, the market is further categorized into organic and inorganic segments. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into special effect, surface treated, and nano segments. On the basis of the application, the market is classified as facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, and others.

Market Scenario:

The Organic Pigments Segment is the most widely used components in the market due to its growing consumption of facial makeup, hair dyes, lip products, and others. Moreover, durability, waterproof nature, and long life are the major factors behind the popularity of this segment.

The facial makeup is the leading application and anticipated to observe a rapid growth due to boundless consumption of organic materials in moisturizers, lotions, foundation, and others. Moreover, hair color, nail and lip product segments are expected to witness a rapid growth in the sector due to improving lifestyle and growing concern about facial beauty among the people.

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1718694/global-it-spending-in-bfsi-market-research-report-2025/

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market are Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), Kobo Products Inc (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), LANXESS (Germany), and Geotech International B.V. (the Netherlands) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is set to grow at a higher rate in the market due to rising demand for facial makeup products such as foundation, loose & pressed powders, and others. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region. North America is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to a high standard of living, growing concern about facial beauty among men and women in the region. Europe is the leading region in the global market owing to growing innovation in research & development activities and technological advancement in cosmetics & personal care industries. Thus, the market is expected to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2264389/global-it-spending-in-bfsi-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to increasing production of cosmetic products such as creams, lotions, lipsticks, and others. Additionally, the growing demand for toners, lake colors and true pigments in cosmetic industries is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3003010/global-it-spending-in-bfsi-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

https://thedailychronicle.in/