Global H. PYLORI TEST Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, H. Pylori (Helicobacter Pylori) Test Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,924.2 Million by 2025. Helicobacter pylori infection occurs when the H. pylori bacteria infects the stomach. Some of the major factors driving the market growth are the growing burden of H. pylori infections and dyspepsia, availability of diagnostic tests, the presence of a cost-effective diagnosis of H. pylori, and globally surging target patient population. Dyspepsia is a condition associated with gastrointestinal (GI) disease, with a worldwide prevalence of around 20%. H. pylori-associated diseases are commonly present with dyspepsia. On the contrary, low diagnosis rates of helicobacter pylori infection in developing nations is anticipated to limit the market growth during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The H. pylori test market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market segregated into the US and Canada. The existence of prominent market players and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada is assisting the dominance of the North American market. The European H. pylori test market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The H. pylori test market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is likely to register the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of target population base, growing awareness about H. pylori and its diagnosis, and increasing per capita health expenditure in India, China, and Japan.

The H. pylori test market in the Middle East & Africa has been bifurcated into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global H. Pylori Test Market has been segmented based on test type, technology, and end-user.

Based on the test type, the market has been divided into non-endoscopic and endoscopic. The non-endoscopic segment has been further classified as stool/fecal antigen test (SAT), urea breath test (UBT), and serology/antibody/blood test. The endoscopic segment is additionally categorized into culture, histology, rapid urease/campylobacter-like organism (CLO) test, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Urea breath test and stool (fecal) antigen tests are preferred for the diagnosis of H. pylori infection and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment, which is contributing to the dominance of the non-endoscopic segment.

On the basis of technology, the global H. pylori test market has been divided into immunoassays, point-of-care (POC), and molecular diagnostics. Molecular methods are widely used for the diagnosis of H. pylori and to analyze diversity, virulence, and resistance patterns of these bacteria. This has contributed to the segment’s second-largest position in 2018.

By end-user, the market has been bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, diagnostics laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment would hold a substantial revenue share during the assessment period attributed to facts that increase in the number of H. pylori test procedures performed in these healthcare settings.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global H. Pylori Test Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Meridian Bioscience (US), CorisBioconcept SPRL (Belgium), Cardinal Health (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN (Germany), and Biohit Oyj (Finland)

