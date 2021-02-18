Global World Body Lotions Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Body Lotions , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Body Lotions market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Moisturising
Protective
Repair
Others
By End-User / Application
Adult
Children
Baby
By Company
L’OCCITANE
everyBody Labo
CLARINS
Johnson & Johnson
Unilever
The Body Shop
Alpha Hydrox
Beiersdorf
Soap & Glory
Yumeijing
NatureLab
herbacin
Galderma
Pechoin