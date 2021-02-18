Global HUMAN GENETICS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

According to new research by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global human genetics market is predicted to expand at 11.5 % CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the growing number of patients with genetic diseases. Genetics is the study of genes, their effects, and functions. The types of genetics studied are human genetics, molecular genetics, quantitative genetics, population genetics, and developmental genetics. Human genetics is basically the study of inheritance of characteristics in children from their parents. Human genetics involves the study of genetics of complex diseases, gene structure, mutation analysis, disease association studies, cytogenetics and genomic imaging, gene expression, genome structure and organization, epistatic interactions, genetic and physical mapping, molecular diagnostics, and several other concepts and helps to determine factors that are responsible for diseases.

Future Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Human genetics helps to identify, diagnose, and treat several diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other genetical disease. With the rising expenditure on healthcare along with increasing number of patients with genetic diseases, the global human genetics market is likely to propel over the assessment period. Moreover, increasing awareness about genetic diseases, growing support from the government, and increasing investments in R&D is expected to drive the global market.

On the flip side, the lack of skilled professionals and likely to inhibit the market growth during the assessment period.

Global Human Genetics Market Segmentation

The global human genetics market has been segmented based on methods, instruments, end-users, applications, and region.

By mode of instruments, the global market for human genetics has been segmented into devices and accessories.

By mode of methods, the global market for human genetics has been segmented into cytogenetic, prenatal, molecular, and presymptomatic.

By mode of application, the global market for human genetics has been segmented into forensic research, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, genetic diseases, cancer, and others.

By mode of end-users, the global market for human genetics has been segmented into research centers, hospitals, forensic laboratories, and others.

America: The Largest Market Holder

Geographically, the market for human genetics span across America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, America is predicted to be the largest market due to the development of medical and diagnostics technology along with the use of new technologies in the genetics. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market in this region with its importance in the healthcare sector and growing number of studies in genetics.

The European market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic genetic diseases and government support for R&D activities. Germany is estimated to be the largest market in this region due to the growing focus on R&D activities by major market players.

In Asia Pacific, the market is driven by the growing prevalence of genetic diseases and rising awareness about research in genetic diseases. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are contributing to the growth of the market in this region owing to the availability of skilled workforce and research facilities.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are estimated to hold the least share in the market and showcases a steady growth during the assessment period owing to poor economic condition, growing demand for research activities and health care services, and less development in medical facilities.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating the global human genetics market are LGC Forensics (U.K.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bode Technology (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)., Illumina (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Orchid Cellmark Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and others.

