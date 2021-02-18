High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast

Market Highlights

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is a novel, emerging, and therapeutic modality technology. It involves propagation of ultrasound waves through cancerous tissues that kills cancer cells. HIFU is a minimal invasive technique and is performed with real-time imaging by ultrasound or MRI to enable treatment targeting and monitoring. This technology have been extensively exploited for the treatment of prostate, liver, pancreatic, and bladder cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimated that about 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer have been registered in the US in 2017. Moreover, the number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis were nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to over 19 million by 2024.

The global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Major Players in High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy Market

Some of the key players in the global market are Image Guided Therapy, EDAP TMS, SonaCare Medical, LLC, Theraclion, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shanghai A&S Co. LTD, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Insightec, Alpinion Medical Systems, and FUS Instruments.

