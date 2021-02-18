Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market 2023 – Size, Overview, Share and Development

Market Highlights:

Central pontine myelinolysis (CPM), also known as osmotic demyelination syndrome or central pontine demyelination, is a neurological disorder caused by severe damage of the myelin sheath of nerve cells. CPM mostly affects the pons area of the brain and is characterized by acute paralysis, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), difficulty speaking (dysarthria), and other neurological symptoms.

These neurological symptoms are manifested into nausea and vomiting, disturbed consciousness, gait changes, confusion, headache, seizures etc. Serious progressive neurological symptoms are, progressive development of spastic tetraparesis, pseudobulbar palsy etc.

The diagnosis segment of central pontine myelinolysis especially the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) is growing fast. MRI is the test of choice with its high specificity and correct diagnosis capabilities.

The market drivers for central pontine myelinolysis market are increasing risk factors and cases of liver disease, liver transplant, alcoholism, severe burns, malnutrition, anorexia, severe electrolyte disorders, AIDS, hyperemesis gravidarum, anorexia nervosa, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, Wernicke encephalopathy etc. The market restraints are poor cure rates of central pontine myelinolysis, treatment, high cost of treatment etc.

Global Central pontine myelinolysis Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation and others.

