Orthodontic Headgear Market : Analysed By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Orthodontic Headgear Market-Overview

Dental health has now become has received importance from last few years. It has evolved to a greater extent owing to the development of innovative product and devices in orthodontics. Additionally, increasing awareness about dental health will stimulate the use of orthodontic appliances leading to an increasing demand for these devices.

Headgear is an orthodontic application that is attached to the persons head with a neck strap around the head. Facebow, head cap, and attachment are basic components of a headgear. There are different types of orthodontic headgears in the market which can be used according to the requirement. These orthodontic headgears are designed as per individual needs, involving the use of most adequate type of orthodontic headgear for the treatment. Orthodontic headgear treatment used to position the teeth in such a way that it improves its functionality, thus causing less pain to the patient. The treatment is also used for the adjustment and proper jaw development. Additionally, various types of dental appliances are used for treatment, depending on the type of problem and magnitude of the same. Devices such as cervical pull, high-pull headgear, reverse-pull (facemask) are most widely used in orthodontics.

There is an increasing demand for orthodontic headgear across the globe. Increasing important of dental health and rising number of dental procedures are important factors contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for painless surgical procedures and technological advancement in the field of orthodontics fuel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of dental clinics, and availability of highly qualified and skilled professionals across the globe also support the growth of the market. However, fierce competition among existing market players and availability of wide range of products will restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players in the Orthodontic Headgear Market:

The global orthodontic headgear market is highly fragmented with the presence of many local players and international players. The main focus of these players is cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. In addition, the international players implemented growth strategies through collaborations and partnerships to expand their overall market share.

Some of the key players operating in the global orthodontic headgear are Ortho Kinetics Corporation (U.S.), DB Orthodontics (U.K), SmileDirectClub (U.S.), OraMetrix, Inc (U.S.), Heilongjiang Label Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Orthoband (U.S.), and Oswell Dental (China).

Key Developments and Strategies:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. The key players are engaged in determining new methods and technology that can be applied in the field of neuroscience. Additionally, the market is also driven by key players concentrating on key players in the market.

Ortho Kinetics Corporation:

Ortho Kinetics Corporation is one of the key players in the global orthodontic headgear market. The company products enormous products in orthodontics, including orthodontic headgear.

NewGear headgear is a product offered by the company with attractive designs for customers. This will help the company to expand its product portfolio and offer innovative appliances in orthodontics to the customer.

DB Orthodontics:

Based in U.K, DB Orthodontics is company that provides orthodontic products and appliances, and laboratory supplies across the globe. Strategy applied by the company is product innovation to strengthen its presence, and sustain competition across the globe.

OraMetrix, Inc:

OraMetrix, Inc. is also another leading players in the market that develops innovative 3-D technology solutions for orthodontic care. The suresmile system helps the dentist to use precise digital appliances and tools in all the phases of the orthodontic treatment process from diagnosis, treatment planning as well as monitoring for orthodontic care offered by the healthcare provider.

May, 2015: OraMetrix, Inc. announced the new “elemetrixTM” advances aligner design, based on proven suresmile digital technology. This product launched helped the company to expand its product portfolio and highlight its presence in global market.

Oswell Dental:

Oswell Dental is a company based in China that offers various products for orthodontics. The company focuses on geographical expansion to enhance it growth in the global orthodontic head gear market across the global. Additionally, product differentiation is a strategy applied by the company in order to strengthen its presence and capture market sin both the developed and developing countries across the globe.

