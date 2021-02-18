Global Ceramic Ball Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

According to the MRFR analysis, the Ceramic Ball Market was valued at around USD 350 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over USD 786.3 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.32%.

The growth in the demand for ceramic balls is attributed to the increasing replacement of steel balls by ceramic balls. Ceramic balls offer weight reduction, energy-saving, noise reduction, wear resistance, and improved performance, owing to which their demand is increasing as compared to steel balls and plastic balls. Furthermore, the fine particle size of ceramic balls enhances the performance of the components such as grinding media, valves, and agitators. Its high strength, toughness, and corrosion resistance have increased its use in the aerospace, automobile, and other industries. Some of the primary factors favoring the market growth for ceramic balls are increasing automobile production, growing adoption of lightweight products, and surge in the demand for ceramic balls in medical devices across the globe.

Pricing and Standardization Analysis

In 2018, the price of Zirconia ball which is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global ceramic ball market varied from USD 90.15 to USD 120.40 per tons, which is witnessing an upward trend. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to fluctuating raw material prices.

The various standards regarding ceramic ball and ball bearings are expected to favor the demand for ceramic ball during the review period. Some of the standards are F2094 / F2094M – 18a is the standard specification for silicon nitride bearing balls by ASTM, ISO 3290-2:2014 specifies the requirement of finished silicon nitride balls for rolling bearings, ISO 19843:2018 is for determining the strength of the ceramic ball.

SEGMENTATION

By Material Type

Alumina Oxide: The alumina oxide segment held the largest market share of 8% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing demand for alumina oxide ceramic balls in various end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive.

Zirconia: It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the global market during the review period, owing to its application in check valves in flow control, which is used across various core industries.

Ruby Sapphire: Ruby sapphire is widely used where precision is a requirement with a very low tolerance. The application of ruby sapphire could be found in gauging equipment. Its physical properties such as lightweight, stiffness, corrosion resistance, and electrical non-conductivity are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Silicon Nitride: It is used in cooling systems due to its low thermal conductivity. It reduces heat absorption and exhibits excellent corrosion resistance, which helps to withstand extreme chemical exposure. The degradation rate of silicon nitride ceramic balls is lower as compared to steel balls, which makes them ideal for electrical insulation applications.

Others: The other segment of the global ceramic ball market includes silicon carbide, perforated ceramic balls, and others.

By Application

Bearings: The bearings segment held the largest market share of 4% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for rolling bearings in various end-use industries.

Valves: It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the global market during the review period. These ceramic ball valve products are extensively used across petrochemical, refineries, pulp & paper, and other industries.

Ball Screws: Ball screws are used across various high-speed, acceleration, and thrust positioning precision applications. These products reduce the friction between the surfaces, while increasing the system efficiency.

Grinding: Ceramic grinding balls are also known as corundum balls, alumina porcelain grinding balls, and wear-resistant porcelain balls. The product due to its high hardness, high strength, large specific gravity, and high wear resistance are used across precision processing and deep processing.

Chemical Pumps: These components are used across plungers, pistons, bushes, wear plates, liners, and seal rings.

Flowmeter: The ceramic ball flowmeter is used to reduce lubrication due to its low coefficient of friction, thus enhancing durability and shelf life.

Others: The other application segment includes cracking, down-hole pumps, and thermal storage packing in a metallurgical furnace.

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace: This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing production of commercial and military aircraft is projected to fuel the growth of the segment. The segment held the highest market share in 2018 over 30% due to the increasing investments in the defense sector to develop advanced technologies for drones and other bots.

Automotive: It is projected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing adoption of lightweight and low friction materials in the sector.

Chemical: The low coefficient friction of the ceramic balls helps to increase the efficiency of the equipment in the industry.

Others: The other segment includes food & beverage, construction, oil & gas, and consumer goods.

By Region

North America: The regional market growth is driven by the increasing demand in the aerospace industry.

Europe: A well-established automotive market.

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Latin America: A small but growing automotive and aerospace industry is fueling the demand for ceramic ball in Latin America.

Middle East & Africa: Growing demand from the automotive industries of the region is fueling the demand of the ceramic ball in the region.



NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

