Glendale Coleman Jr (November 18th 1985), better known by his stage name Siles Hendrix, formerly known as Almighty Siles, is an American musician, rapper, R&B

He was named after his father Glendale Coleman Senior and his mother’s name is

Margaret Delores Smith. After the death of his mother he left Florida and went to

a Job Corps Academy in Morganfield Kentucky where he got affiliated with the

widely known Chicago Street Gang the black disciples.

Career

Music has always been and will always be his first love. His first album that he

released was Undefined followed by his R&B My Wave, Hunna Banz, etc. A

freestylest that loves having fun with his music. Living in Orlando, FL, running his

own record label by the name of GYBD RECORDS and signing a deal with

independent record label Exquisite Noise.

He has Album, tracks and single which can be found on Instagram, Spotify, Sound

Cloud, etc. Some of his singles are: In My Hay, The Night, She Met Samurai, Made

It, Lonewolf, Krew Luv Freestyle, Saints & Sinners, Siles The Freestylest, Wake Up,

Syncere an Gorilla Slim, etc.

Conclusion

Understanding him will break your brain literally. He can’t be compared with no

other artist because he is not like no other artist. Just listen to his first album

Undefined which featured artists like Samurai, Syncere, Sixhundred Moblife,

Hunna Banz (feat. SixHundred Moblife & Young Brock) you see why his music is

different from the other artists.

This is an artist that should not be taken lightly and is here for the long run you

can find his music are all music streamers.

With creative punchlines and slick bars Siles Hendrix is a new type of artist that

still has an old school love for music and he has no shortage of music.

Check out his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/sileswitdaglizzy/