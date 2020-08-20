Glendale Coleman Jr (November 18th 1985), better known by his stage name Siles Hendrix, formerly known as Almighty Siles, is an American musician, rapper, R&B
Glendale Coleman Jr (November 18th 1985), better known by his stage name Siles
Hendrix, formerly known as Almighty Siles, is an American musician, rapper,
R&B, etc. A Jamaican American mixed born in city of Belle Glade Florida, he was
raised up in West Palm Beach Florida.
He was named after his father Glendale Coleman Senior and his mother’s name is
Margaret Delores Smith. After the death of his mother he left Florida and went to
a Job Corps Academy in Morganfield Kentucky where he got affiliated with the
widely known Chicago Street Gang the black disciples.
Career
Music has always been and will always be his first love. His first album that he
released was Undefined followed by his R&B My Wave, Hunna Banz, etc. A
freestylest that loves having fun with his music. Living in Orlando, FL, running his
own record label by the name of GYBD RECORDS and signing a deal with
independent record label Exquisite Noise.
He has Album, tracks and single which can be found on Instagram, Spotify, Sound
Cloud, etc. Some of his singles are: In My Hay, The Night, She Met Samurai, Made
It, Lonewolf, Krew Luv Freestyle, Saints & Sinners, Siles The Freestylest, Wake Up,
Syncere an Gorilla Slim, etc.
Conclusion
Understanding him will break your brain literally. He can’t be compared with no
other artist because he is not like no other artist. Just listen to his first album
Undefined which featured artists like Samurai, Syncere, Sixhundred Moblife,
Hunna Banz (feat. SixHundred Moblife & Young Brock) you see why his music is
different from the other artists.
This is an artist that should not be taken lightly and is here for the long run you
can find his music are all music streamers.
With creative punchlines and slick bars Siles Hendrix is a new type of artist that
still has an old school love for music and he has no shortage of music.
Check out his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/sileswitdaglizzy/