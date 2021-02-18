Global NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report studies the global NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) Services market, analyzes and researches the NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

Intertek Group PLC

Team, Inc

Zetec Inc

Yxlon International GmbH

Rockwood Service Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultrasonic, Radiographic

Eddy Current

Magnetic particle

Acoustic Emission

Terahertz Imaging

Market segment by Application, NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) Services can be split into

Inspection

Renting

Training

Calibration

