Global Chip Antenna Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Chip Antenna Market is estimated at $1.33 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.28 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2016 to 2023. Demand for antennas in the industrial sector, low cost of chip antennas when Compared to usual antennas and increasing use of wireless technology for machine to machine communication in modern industries are some of the factors fueling the market growth. In addition, growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chip antenna market worldwide. However, high initial development cost of ceramic chip antenna and inconsistent performance efficiency are some factors which are restricting the market growth.

A chip antenna is a compact antenna which is used for transmission and reception of radio frequency signals in wireless applications such as Bluetooth, WLAN/Wi-Fi and GPS/GNSS. Some of the advantages of using this antennas include small size and variety of configurations, independent nature of components, flexible tuning & can be custom designed, and this antennas are less affected by environmental or human operators.

Among end users, smart home/smart grid segment is leading the market. The increasing demand for smart home automated devices across the globe is expected to boost the market. Low Temperature Cofired Ceramic (LTCC) based chip antenna systems has acquired significant growth as they are very small in size and also very low cost compared to other dielectric chip antennas. Asia Pacific commanded the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The Growth is due to rising demand for automobiles and consumer electronics in this region.

Some of the key players in global Chip Antenna market include Antenova M2m, Partron Co., Ltd., Fractus Antenna S.L., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd, Pulse Electronics, Fractus S.A., Linx Technologies, Taoglas, Microgate, Sunlord and Rainsun.

End-Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Industrial & Retail

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Smart Home / Smart Grid

• Transportation

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Other End Users

