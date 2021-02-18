Smart Temperature Management Market 2021 Key Vendors Analysis, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Temperature Management Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The changing demand for various smartphones, laptops and tablets is boosting the growth of the smart temperature management solutions market. Also, factors such as operational efficiency and usage of various synthetic cooling methods are projected to propel the growth of the Smart Temperature Management Market. The companies are investing largely for better cooling solutions. Various manufacturers are working on new technological cooling solutions such as heat transfer technologies as well. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global temperature management system market include- API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), LORD Corporation (U.S.) and HEATEX AB (U.S.) among others.

Segments

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into components, devices, end-users and region.

On the basis of application , the market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare and consumer electronics among others. Out of these end-users, consumer electronics is expected to grow over the forecast period, majorly due to increasing demand by consumers and changing lifestyles. Healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Regional Analysis

The global smart temperature management market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Perioperative segment of smart temperature management market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the world. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increase in number of manufacturers, stringent government regulations, increasing adoption of renewable energy and also increasing awareness among consumers regarding environment friendly heat management solutions.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the growing healthcare sector and growing demand for call centers and high investments by the healthcare industry as well as the food & beverage industry.

