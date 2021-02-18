Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global myasthenia gravis disease market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Research projects are likely to be crucial for the global myasthenia gravis disease market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global myasthenia gravis disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into imaging, blood tests, electrodiagnostic, edrophonium tests, pulmonary function tests, and others. The imaging segment is classified into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into medication, surgery, autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin, and others. By medication, the market is divided into acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressants, steroids, and others. The acetylcholinesterase inhibitors segment is further classified into atropine, neostigmine, pyridostigmine, and others. Immunosuppressant drugs are further divided into azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, tacrolimus, and rituximab. The steroids segment is further divided into prednisone and others. Surgery is divided into thymectomy and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global myasthenia gravis disease market is expected to be dominated by North America over the forecast period, with the Americas segment holding the dominant share in the market. The Americas market for myasthenia gravis disease is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the disease, as neurological diseases have been studied in detail in the region and awareness about this kind of disease is significantly high in the region. The growing demand for effective medications for neuromuscular diseases such as myasthenia gravis is likely to drive the drug development scenario in the Americas region over the forecast period, leading to steady growth of the myasthenia gravis disease market.

Europe holds the second largest share in the global myasthenia gravis disease market and is likely to remain a leading contender in the global market over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about neuromuscular conditions. Myasthenia gravis holds a significant position in the Europe market, as the disease can cause a significant burden on national healthcare systems. The increasing financial burden of myasthenia gravis disease is likely to drive the myasthenia gravis disease market in Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a major regional market for myasthenia gravis disease over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the disease and the increasing desire to eliminate the disease from urban populations in growing economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is likely to be a major driver for the myasthenia gravis disease market over the forecast period. Rising awareness about neuromuscular diseases is likely to be a key driver for the myasthenia gravis disease market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa is likely to retain a low share in the global myasthenia gravis disease market over the forecast period due to the lack of awareness about the disease in the region and the low disposable income of consumers in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global myasthenia gravis disease market include Fresenius Kabi, GSK plc, AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Cipla, RPG Life Sciences, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Corporation, Novartis, Piramal Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Valeant.

