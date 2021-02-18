RFID Printer Market 2021: Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape, Sales Revenue and Industry Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “RFID Printer Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The global RFID printer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The RFID Printer Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the RFID Printer market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

The global RFID Printer market is expected to reach approximately USD 4.82 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.90% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global RFID Printer market include- Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Avery Dennison Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Dascom, Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. and Godex International Co. Ltd. among others.

RFID Printer Market – Segmentation

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of RFID Printer into product type, technology, end-users and region.

By Printer Type

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

By Printing Technology

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Inkjet

By Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of The World

Global RFID Printer Market – Regional Analysis

The global RFID printer market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. RFID Printer segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing demand of electronic devices. Technological advancement in consumer electronics such as TV, microwave, smartphones, fitness trackers are expected to expected to grow the market in past few years.

The global RFID printer market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region hold the largest share of the total RFID printer market in terms of revenue. Technology-enabled capabilities and high competition between traditional and online retailers shows tremendous growth in retail in industry. Digital retail sales in Asia-Pacific is growing faster due to the improving economies in China, India and Indonesia. In 2015, China accounted for around 40% of the global retail ecommerce sales. Ecommerce is the primary driving factor behind the growth of overall retail sales in Asia Pacific. Number of retailers are focusing towards adopting digital infrastructure. In addition, increasing need to improve inventory management due to safety issue, excess stock, customer service, ordering information of products, the demand of RFID printers increases.

Due to the high technology adoption and presence of strong retail chain, North America shows the significant share of the total market. Asia Pacific was closely follow by North America in last year. Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, are some leading industry participants located in U.S. In September 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation has launched new ZT600- and ZT510-series industrial printers designed to withstand the harshest environments while delivering superior print quality and uptime.

