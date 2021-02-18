Retinal Detachment Market Forecasts By Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2025

However, the high price of retinal surgery instruments, limited availability of skilled professionals, and lack of awareness in the developing economies are expected to hamper the market growth.

Segmentation

The Global Retinal Detachment Market has been segmented into Condition Type, Treatment, End User, and Region.

Based on condition type, the global retinal detachment market has been divided into rhegmatogenous retinal detachment, tractional retinal detachment, and exudative retinal detachment.

The global retinal detachment market, by treatment, has been segmented into photocoagulation (laser surgery), cryopexy (freezing), pneumatic retinopexy, scleral buckling, and vitrectomy.

The global retinal detachment market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The retinal detachment market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European retinal detachment market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The market in Western Europe has further been classified into France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Western Europe.

The retinal detachment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa retinal detachment market has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Meridian AG (Switzerland), IRIDEX Corporation (US), Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd (Australia), FCI (US), Millennium Surgical Corp. (US), BVM Medical Limited (UK), Lombart Instrument, Inc. (US), and Welch Allyn (US) are some of the key players operating in the global retinal detachment market.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Americas is anticipated to dominate the retinal detachment market owing to the increasing patient population suffering from retinal detachment and growing awareness regarding the condition in the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global retinal detachment market owing to the increasing geriatric population and the well-developed infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the rising patient population suffering from retinal detachment and an increasing number of eye surgeries.

The retinal detachment market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the least market share owing to the poor healthcare infrastructure.

