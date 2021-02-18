Retinal Detachment Market Forecasts By Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2025

Retinal Detachment Market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 2,892.5 Million by 2025.
Retinal detachment is a critical situation of the eye wherein a thin layer of tissue (the retina) at the back of the eye pulls away from its normal position. This condition separates the retinal cells from the layer of blood vessels that provides oxygen and nourishment to the eyes.
Factors such as the rising cases of retinal detachment and growing technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the number of eye surgeries is also expected to drive the market growth.
However, the high price of retinal surgery instruments, limited availability of skilled professionals, and lack of awareness in the developing economies are expected to hamper the market growth.
Segmentation
The Global Retinal Detachment Market has been segmented into Condition Type, Treatment, End User, and Region.
Based on condition type, the global retinal detachment market has been divided into rhegmatogenous retinal detachment, tractional retinal detachment, and exudative retinal detachment.
The global retinal detachment market, by treatment, has been segmented into photocoagulation (laser surgery), cryopexy (freezing), pneumatic retinopexy, scleral buckling, and vitrectomy.
The global retinal detachment market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others.
The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The retinal detachment market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.
The European retinal detachment market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The market in Western Europe has further been classified into France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Western Europe.
The retinal detachment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.
The Middle East & Africa retinal detachment market has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.
Key Players
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Meridian AG (Switzerland), IRIDEX Corporation (US), Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd (Australia), FCI (US), Millennium Surgical Corp. (US), BVM Medical Limited (UK), Lombart Instrument, Inc. (US), and Welch Allyn (US) are some of the key players operating in the global retinal detachment market.
Regional Market Summary
Geographically, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Americas is anticipated to dominate the retinal detachment market owing to the increasing patient population suffering from retinal detachment and growing awareness regarding the condition in the region.
Europe is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global retinal detachment market owing to the increasing geriatric population and the well-developed infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the rising patient population suffering from retinal detachment and an increasing number of eye surgeries.
The retinal detachment market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the least market share owing to the poor healthcare infrastructure.
