Global Virus FiltrationMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Virus Filtration Market is accounted for $2.22 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% to reach $5.46 billion by 2023. Factors like stipulation for biological products, increasing investment in R&D, prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a large genome pool are boosting the market growth. However, intense competition among vendors and stringent regulations for validation of filtration products are restraining the market growth. Increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing and adoption of single-use technologies will provide ample growth opportunity.

Based on technology, advances in filtration technology are having the biggest impact on viral clearance. The newer generation virus filters have higher fluxes, larger product capacities, and increased virus removal capabilities, with some also offering steam-in-place (SIP) capabilities, which enable their use in closed processes. Filter sterilization of production media using nanofilters is one possible measure taken by companies. FDA and the European Medicines Agency have adopted guidelines for viral safety in relation to biologics.

Based on Application, Biologic products are at risk from chemical impurities, bacteria and fungi, and from viruses. Biopharmaceuticals manufacturers are required to create products that are safe for use in humans. This approach is required for therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, blood products, recombinant products, tissue-derived materials and some medical devices, where risk assessments identify a gap in the viral safety. The prevalence of diabetes and new cancer cases leads to development of therapeutics, thus introducing new viral clearance products.

Some of the key players in Global Virus Filtration market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, WuXiPharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Sartorius AG, Pall Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Danaher, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Pall Corporation.

