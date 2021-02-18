Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market is accounted for $0.86 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.55 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period. Open technology platform, compatibility with a large variety of products and superiority in terms of challenging technology are the key driving factors for the growth of the market. However, LCoS-based displays are more costly is hampering the market growth. Huge requirement for projectors throughout sports events and increasing need for large resolution display are provides ample opportunities for the market.

LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) is a reflective microdisplay technology based on a single crystal silicon pixel controller backplane which drives a liquid crystal layer. Liquid crystal materials can be preferred to modulate illumination sources from the UV through far IR. The New LCOS designs have decreased power consumption to build portable displays and viewing elements extra feasible. LCoS is utilized in various industries like entertainment, medical, defense, automation etc.

North America holds the largest share in Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to rising demand for consumer electronics and huge expansion of projector market in this region.

Some of the key players in Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market include JVCKenwood Corp., The 3M Company, Canon Inc., Pioneer Corporation, HOLOEYE Systems, Inc., MicroVision, Inc., Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Himax Display Inc., Barco NV, Citizen Finetech Miyota Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co., Shenzhen Coolux Science and Technology Co., Ltd, and Siliconmicrodisplay Inc.

Technologies Covered:

• Nematics LCOS (NLC)

• Ferroelectrics (F-LCOS)

• Wavelenght Selective Switching (WSS)

Products Covered:

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Projectors

• Head-Mount Display (HMD)

• Other Products

