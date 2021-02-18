Global Electron Microscope Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Electron microscopy (EM) technique offers high-resolution images of biological and non-biological samples. These microscopes are extensively used in biomedical researches to investigate the detailed structure of cells, tissues, organelles, and complex macromolecular specimens. EM images provide essential information on the structural basis of cell function and cell diseases. The global electron microscopy

market is rising pervasively, mainly due to the enormous growth in biomedical biotechnology researches. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global electron microscope market had created a valuation of USD 3.4 BN in 2017, which would further appreciate at 7.9% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017-2023). MRFR, in its recent study, also asserts that the market is poised to reach a valuation of over USD 5.36 BN by 2023.

Global Electron Microscope Market – Segmentations

The market has been segmented into three dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Reflection Electron Microscope (REM), and others.

By Application : Nanotechnology, Material Sciences, Life sciences (Fastest Growing segment, Semiconductors, and others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Electron Microscope Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global electron microscope market with the largest market share. Factors such as the presence of advanced medical facilities and several key manufacturers drive the electron microscope market in North America. Besides, the presence of strong economies such as the and Canada in the region impacts the regional market growth positively.

Additional factors supporting the regional market growth include the availability of funding programs from the public as well as private organizations. Moreover, well-penetrated sectors such as healthcare, biotechnology, medical technology, and medical devices, which are key markets for EMs, influence market growth.

Europe is another significant market for electron microscopes. The well-established healthcare industries and the availability of futuristic technologies are major driving forces. Increasing investments related to the field of drug delivery drive the growth in the regional market, predominantly. Key country-specific markets are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The Asia Pacific electron microscopes market is emerging as the most promising market, globally. The rise in the number of end-user companies of electron microscopes such as healthcare, biotechnology, chemicals, and medical technology is driving the regional market. Moreover, the ever-increasing population and the rapidly developing economy are driving the regional market, commutatively.

Global Electron Microscope Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the electron microscope market appears widely expanded with the presence of numerous well-established players. To gain a substantially larger market share, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch. They invest considerably in R&D to develop advanced electron microscopes.

The high growth potential of the market attracts several new entrants, which in turn, intensifies the market competition further. Substantial investments in the field of electron microscopes are interpreted as capacity expansions and intensive R&D aiming for vast growth opportunities. The market is expected to witness considerable extensions in products and innovations. Manufacturers strive to develop advanced microscopes with adept technology with unrivaled design and features.

Major Players:

Players leading the global electron microscope market, include Angstrom Advanced Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Hirox Ltd., Carl Zeiss International, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Keyence Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Merck KGaA, Leica Microsystems, Nanoscience Instruments Inc., Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Phenom-World, among others.

