Global Newborn ScreeningMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Newborn Screening Market is accounted from $599.77 million in 2016 to reach $1395.65 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing chromosomal abnormalities in infants, growing awareness in urbanized nations and rising panel of newborn infections are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of specialized infrastructure and socio- economic barriers in emerging countries are hindering the growth of the market. Government initiatives and screening of aging disorder provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

..ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1729537/global-stable-isotopes-detailed-analysis-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2018-2023/

Newborn screening is the practice of testing all babies in their starting stage of life for certain disorders and situations that can delay their normal growth. This testing is necessary in each state and is normally performed before the baby leaves the hospital. The circumstances included in newborn screening can cause severe health problems starting in infancy or childhood. Early detection and treatment can help out to avoid intellectual and physical disabilities and life threatening illnesses.

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1338235/global-stable-isotopes-detailed-analysis-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2018-2023/

By test type, Dried Blood Spot (DBS) testing is a simple method of collecting, shipping and storing blood samples. DBS sampling has been used for clinical and pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies, taking advantage of smaller sampling needs and simplified sample collection and handling. DBS sampling has also been used for disease surveillance in emerging nations.

ALSO READ : https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1117259/global-stable-isotopes-detailed-analysis-market-research-report-2018-2023/

North America captured the largest market share owing to the increasing awareness and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to rising fertility rates and newborn death rates in the region.

ALSO READ : https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1418724/global-stable-isotopes-detailed-analysis-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2018-2023/

Some of the key players in Newborn Screening market include Perkinelmer, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., Covidien PLC, Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex LLC, Masimo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio Tek Instruments, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Zen Tech S.A. and Neogen Labs Pvt. Ltd.

ALSO READ: https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1146230/global-stable-isotopes-detailed-analysis-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2018-2023/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/