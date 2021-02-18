Steel Wind Tower By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Overview:

The recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), reveals that the global steel wind tower market will exhibit 6.44% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023). Increased installation of wind turbines across the world is supporting the growth of the steel wind tower market. Steel wind towers are a key component of wind turbine. Manufacturers are focusing towards developing wind towers that are not only cost-effective but also easy to maintain. Rapid inclination towards renewable power resources and favorable policies are creating lucrative business opportunities for market players. Moreover, investment in wind energy has ramped up to a significant extent in recent years.

The power industry is under pressure to switch to options that are environmentally viable and ensure long-term sustainability. In addition, stricter lows are being enforced to curb Co2 emission, which is putting the post light on various clean energy technologies including wind turbines. Advanced economies in Europe and North America are opting for eco-friendly alternatives to reduce dependency on energy generated from fossil fuel. Efforts towards cutting down on use of non-renewable fuel have also increased in fast-developing countries such as India, China and Mexico. The aforementioned factors the likely to make a positive impact on the global steel wind tower market during the assessment period. Nonetheless, emergence of suitable alternative and fluctuating prices of steel are some of the major factors, which may hinder the market over the course of the review period.

Global Steel Wind Tower Market: Segmental Analysis

The study includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on application, height range and region. By application, the market has been segmented into onshore wind power and offshore wind power. The former is likely to outperform the later throughout the assessment period. The onshore wind power segment currently commands more that two-third share of the market in terms of revenue and is projected to post a an above-average CAGR till 2023. By height range, the market has been segmented into above 140 meters, 80 meters – 140 meters, 40 meters – 80 meters, and up to 40 meters. Of these, the 40 meters – 80 meters segment holds the dominant share of the market and trend is likely to continue in 2019 and beyond. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to capture 6.57% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Cost-benefits and easy maintenance of wind towers ranging between 40 meters and 80 meters is driving their adoption.

Global Steel Wind Tower Market: Competitive Landscape

MRFR’s study also includes a competitive analysis, which covers some of the top-notch companies such as Suzlon Energy Limited, Senvion S.A., Broadwind Energy, Inc., Morrison Berkshire, Inc., Zhejiang Guoxing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd., Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Goldwind, Valmont Industries, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Ib Andresen Industri, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., CSWIND CORPORATION, ENERCON GmbH, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Windar Renovables, and Qingdao Wuxiao Group Co., Ltd.

