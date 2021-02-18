Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market is segmented into
Hot Melt
Contact Spray
Acrylic
Anaerobic Adhesive
Epoxy Adhesives
Other
Segment by Application, the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market is segmented into
Automotive
Construction
Electronics
Health Care
Mining
Oil & Gas
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Share Analysis
Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Adhesives and Tapes business, the date to enter into the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market, Industrial Adhesives and Tapes product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Dow Chemical Company
3M
BASF
Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.
Sika Ag
Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd
Ashland Inc.
Avery Denison Group
Huntsman Corporation
Bayer Material Science (Covestro)
Amcor
Bostik Sa
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
H. B. Fuller
Henkel Ag & Company, Kgaa
Adhesive Films Inc.
Solvay Group
Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation
Henkel
