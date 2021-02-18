Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global Doppler ultrasound market is expected to register a CAGR of ~7.95% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,800 Million by 2025.

Doppler ultrasound is a test that uses high-frequency sound waves to measure the amount of blood flow through arteries and veins, usually those that supply blood to arms and legs.

The growth of the global Doppler ultrasound market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness among people about to early diagnosis of diseases and raised abnormalities in fetuses due to pregnancy at a later age. Increased new product launches, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships of the major players of the market. Additionally, rising innovations in the field of ultrasound by top players. However, stringent government regulations are projected to hamper the growth of the global Doppler ultrasound market.

Several market players currently dominate the global Doppler ultrasound market.

The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For example, in March 2018, GE Healthcare (US) and Trice Imaging (US) expanded their partnership for software enhancements and developments to be made for GE’s LOGIQ E10 ultrasound system.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The Doppler ultrasound market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European doppler ultrasound market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Doppler ultrasound market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for ultrasound testing, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The Doppler ultrasound market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global Doppler ultrasound market has been segmented based on product, application, and end user.

The market, based on product, has been divided into handheld and trolley based. the trolley based segment is likely to be the largest during the review period due to their increased use in emergency care and acute care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions

The handheld devices segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing due to its advanced features, increases the usage of handheld devices to detect the fetal heartbeat during prenatal care. Many market players come up with handheld devices with advanced technologies. For instance, in October 2018, BMV launches BPU60 Hand-Carried Portable Color Doppler Ultrasound System.

The global Doppler ultrasound market has been segregated, on the basis of application, into obstetrician-gynecologist, radiology, cardiology, and others.

The radiology segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market owing to the increasing adoption of Doppler ultrasound for disease detection. The obstetrician-gynecologist segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the growing rate of abnormalities in fetuses due to pregnancy at a late age.

The end users of the market are diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory settings, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the rising awareness about advanced technologies and the growing use of doppler ultrasound for diagnosis. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing owing to the significant usage of Doppler ultrasound in gynecological treatments.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Doppler ultrasound market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Esaote SPA (Italy), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Analogic Corporation (US), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), and General Electric Company (US).

