Global Online Payroll Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Online Payroll Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payroll Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
OnPay
Gusto
SurePayroll
Intuit
ADP
AmCheck
APS
BenefitMall
Big Fish Payroll Services
Fuse Workforce Management
GetPayroll
IOIPay
MyPayrollHR
Patriot Software
Paychex
Paycor
Paylocity
PrimePay
Sage
Wagepoint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Payroll Processing
Payroll Tax
New Hire Reporting
Pay Options
Employee Self-Service
HR Features
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Payroll Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Payroll Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payroll Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.