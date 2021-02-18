Backup as a Service Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The increase in data transfer and growing demand for quick information accessing are identified as major causes that can positively influence the global backup as a service (BaaS) market. The worldwide market of backup as a service market is growing lucrative as enterprises are giving serious thoughts to the need and development of storage and security of their data. The unconventional procedure of backup as a service provides safer medium to store valuable data and aids in their easy accessibility, which are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the global backup as a service market. Cloud computing servers and online portals are expected play major role in shaping up the market in the years of evaluation. Backup as a service curbs tapes, compact disks, and hard drives usage that makes the service cost-effective and highly desirable across enterprises. In addition, the ability of backup as a service to function without expertises and on simple backup model is also likely to augment the market growth.

On the downside, growing cases of data breach can pose a threat to the growth of the backup as a service market. However, the rising impact of digitalization can support the BaaS market expansion.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Region-specific segmentation of the BaaS market can be segmented by Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America’s infrastructural superiority has earned it the top post. The region has a great inclination towards technological upgradation which is giving the market a significant boost. Furthermore, the presence of several top-league market influencers in the region is helping the region earn the maximum amount of revenue. Large-scale industrialization with a focus on bettering customer experience can also be considered as a noteworthy factor for the regional BaaS market growth. The APAC, on the other hand, can ensure its position as the fastest growing region of the market. Expanding industrial horizon is one chief factor that is steering the market ahead. At the same time, incorporation of cloud-based appliances and increasing demand for hybrid cloud storage are helping the region to profit much from the market.

Segmentation:

The global market of BaaS market is studied in segment. The BaaS market is segmented based on storage. By storage, the market segment includes on-cloud, on-premise, private, public, and hybrid. The private cloud segment is likely to gain a substantial share of the market due to the growing popularity of private cloud as BYOD culture prevails. Alongside, the public segment is also expected to high traction for the global market in the years of forecast.

Competitive Landscape

The BaaS market is growing intense due to deliberate efforts being made by several big players in innovating and extending their product portfolio. Mergers and acquisitions are noted to play a significant role making the BaaS market gain thrust. To Illustrate, when, Cisco Systems, Inc. acquired July Systems, Inc., the acquisition left a positive impact on the BaaS market expansion. A similar result was observed on the market in 2017, when Amazon Web Services acquired Thinkbox Software.

Prominent players that are operating in the back up as a service market are Commvault (U.S.), Asigra Inc. (Canada), Google (U.S.), Emc Dell Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Acronis International Gmbh (U.S.), and others.

