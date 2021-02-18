Global Blockchain in InsuranceMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
Accenture
Swisscom Blockchain
Adnovum
Vakaxa
Ardor
BitFury
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Blockchain
Public Blockchain
Consortium Blockchain
Market segment by Application, split into
Health Insurance
Car Insurance
Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.