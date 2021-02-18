Global United States Waterproofing Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Waterproofing Film market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Waterproofing Film market is segmented into

Modified Bitumen Film

Synthetic Polymer Waterproof Film

Segment by Application, the Waterproofing Film market is segmented into

Roofing

Walls

Building structures

Landfills & tunnels

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Waterproofing Film market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Waterproofing Film market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Waterproofing Film Market Share Analysis

Waterproofing Film market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Waterproofing Film business, the date to enter into the Waterproofing Film market, Waterproofing Film product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Soprema Group

Sika

Fosroc

GAF

Icopal Group

TehnoNICOL

Polyglass

Imperbit Membrane

General Membrane

Carlisle

Modern Waterproofing

ChovA

Bauder

ARDEX Group

Henkel Polybit

Renolit

Tegola Canadese

Index

Hansuk

Schluter-Systems

Protecto Wrap

Grace

