Global Manuka Honey Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Summary

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis.

The global Manuka Honey market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Comvita

Manuka Health

Arataki Honey

Watson & Son

Streamland

Pure Honey New Zealand

Ora Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Major applications as follows:

Digestion and inflammation treatment

Wound-care & skincare products

Others

Major Type as follows:

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

