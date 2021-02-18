Global Accounts Payable AutomationMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Accounts Payable Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounts Payable Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP Ariba
Sage Software
Tipalti
FreshBooks
Zycus
FIS
Bottomline Technologies
Coupa Software
Comarch
FinancialForce
AvidXchange
Vanguard Systems
Bill.Com
Procurify
Nvoicepay
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods and Retail
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Accounts Payable Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Accounts Payable Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Accounts Payable Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.