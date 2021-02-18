Global Inorganic Rheology Modifiers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Definition:

Inorganic Rheology Modifiers are segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into clay, fumed silica, specialty clays, and others. The fumed silica is the most widely used inorganic rheology modifier owing to thixotropic properties, especially in paints and coatings industry. The product is used in the room temperature vulcanizing silicone sealants for water proofing and structural glazing in buildings. Inorganic rheology modifiers are being increasingly used in the skin care products such as for lightening of acne marks, antiperspirant, fragrance, and hair care products owing to inflammability and improved viscosity.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into water-based and solvent-based. Clay is made using water-based technology owing to strong heat and sag resistance. Fumed silica and specialty clay are made using solvent-based technology due to shear thinning properties, which makes them suitable for various applications.

Based on the application, the global market is segmented into paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care products, adhesives & sealants, composites, household and industrial products, pharmaceuticals, printing ink, cable compounds & gels, oil-well drilling, electronics, and others. Paints and coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to surging demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive and construction industry. Cosmetics & personal care industry is the second largest application owing to enlarging demand for deodorants and UV protective skin care products globally.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global Inorganic Rheology Modifiers Market are:

BASF SE (Germany),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

Jaychemmarketing (India),

Cabot Corporation (U.S,)

XUNYU CHEM (China),

Orisil (Ukraine),

OCI COMPANY Ltd (South Korea),

ALTANA (Germany),

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan),

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the inorganic rheology modifiers market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the inorganic rheology modifiers market owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products coupled with rising disposable income of the consumers.

North America is the second largest region in the inorganic rheology modifiers market with expanding cosmetics & personal care industry as a result of rising need for UV protective skin care products. Additionally, increasing spending on healthcare coupled with rising health awareness and high per capita income of the consumers is likely to propel the market growth.

Europe is another significant region in the market due to growing healthcare industry with rising geriatric population. Moreover, surging demand for paints & coating from the reviving automotive industry is driving the market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to witness a moderate growth during the review period due to rising spending on the cosmetic and skin care products.

