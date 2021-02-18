Herbal Extracts Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Herbal extract is based on herbs as raw materials in accordance with the needs of the extracted ground, through physical and chemical extraction and separation process, directed to obtain and concentration herbs in one or a variety of active ingredients, without changing its active ingredient structure and formation of products.

For development, milk thistle and saw palmetto have been in the popular herbal supplements and remedies list for many years. For the past years, fast development has been witnessed in saw palmetto and milk thistle market, while in the future. We suggest that the growing of these two markets would still be in progress, but with more modest speed. The production of horse chestnut grows evenly during the following years, due to people’s less attention on function of horse chestnut. Comparatively, pygeum is more popular than the above three products. However, the rare of raw material source hinders the development of pygeum extracts. Basically, the development of pygeum rivals milk thistle and saw palmetto these years.

For the market, Europe is the biggest market of herbal extracts, followed by United States. Each year, large amount of herbs and herbal extracts are imported to Europe and United States, to satisfy the growing demand of herbal supplements and remedies in these areas. Since pygeum is only produced in Africa, Europe and China manufactures imports pygeum from Africa, and provides pygeum extracts to Euorpe and United States market; saw palmetto is mostly grown in United States, also mostly consumed in United States; Europe is the biggest market of milk thistle extracts, followed closely by United States; Also, Europe is the biggest production base and market of horse chestnut.

For manufactures, the herbal extract market is relatively concentrated: Martin Bauer is the leading player in global herbal extracts market, with hundreds of products to satisfy the market in Europe and North America. Other leading players like Indena, Euromed and Naturex are also taking an important share in this field. It is worth noting that China manufacturer has playing an increasing important part in herbal extracts market, exporting products to Europe and North America market. Leading China players are TY Pharmaceutical, Natural Field and Xi’an Herbking.

For trading, the import and export business of herbal extracts is frequent. Since Europe manufacturer produce a major share of global products, Europe companies export considerable amount of products to North America and Australia. China is also an important exporter of herbal extracts, aiming at United States market.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Herbal Extracts 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Herbal Extracts 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Herbal Extracts 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 7797.2 million in 2019. The market size of Herbal Extracts 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Herbal Extracts market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Herbal Extracts market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Herbal Extracts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Herbal Extracts market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Herbal Extracts market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Herbal Extracts market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Herbal Extracts market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Herbal Extracts market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Martin Bauer

Indena

Euromed

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Sabinsa

Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)

Natural

Xi’an Shengtian

Herbal Extracts Breakdown Data by Type

Garlic

Basil

Soy

Marigold

Aloe Vera

Licorice

Reishi

Others

Herbal Extracts Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Others

