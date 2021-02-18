Intelligent Power Module MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

The global intelligent power module market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.The rising demand for consumer electronic devices, the rising trend of renewable energy resources, and rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles which are some of the factors expected to drive the However, the high-power dissipation of small IGBT modules is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global intelligent power module market are STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan), and Sanken Electric Co. Ltd (Japan) among others.

Intelligent Power Module Market – Segmentation

The global intelligent power module market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The market, by voltage rating, has been segmented into Up to 600V, 601–1200V, and more than 1200V. By current rating, the market has been segmented into up to 100A, 101–600A, and more than 600A. By circuit configuration, the market has been segmented into 6-pack, 7-pack, phase bridge, and dual. By power device, the market has been segmented into IGBT and MOSFET. By application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and others.

Intelligent Power Module Market – Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the intelligent power module market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW).

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the intelligent power module market during the forecast period due to the high presence of electronic component manufacturing industries and suppliers. The key players in the region include various tier 1 component manufacturers and foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Foxconn. The end users of intelligent power modules are limited to China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and India. However, the users in other countries do not require IMPs in industrial as well as commercial applications. Therefore, the limited availability of end users in the rest of Asia-Pacific poses as a challenge for market growth. The rapid fluctuations in economic stability largely impacts the sales and profits of in-house international companies.

North America was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 514.9 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3%. The presence of tier-1 manufacturers such as Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor in the US is driving the growth of the intelligent power module market.

The integration of 1200V voltage rated intelligent power module in consumer electronics devices is also fueling market growth. The key players in the region are investing in enhancing the capabilities of power module devices and related ICs for applications in security and surveillance in the US and Canada. The growth of the Canadian IPM market is highly dependent on the production of electric vehicles in the country. Moreover, the consumer electronics industry in Canada is growing at a high rate which is further increasing the demand for intelligent power modules. The end users of intelligent power modules are well aware of its application and are increasingly adopting IPMs in their products for better power efficiency. As a result, the companies operating in the region are constantly launching new products integrated with IPMs to enhance the level of quality and for implementing innovative designs.

