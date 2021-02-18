Global Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market is driven by the scope of its application in various sectors such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, construction, paper, and others. Moreover, paints & coatings segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the endless use of water-borne products in the sector.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers are formed by the integration of ethylene and vinyl acetate compounds utilizing copolymerization process. They are extensively used in end-use industries to impart thermal stability, lightweight and durable nature to the final product. Moreover, they also provide reliability and versatility to the product.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the well-known players functioning in the Global Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market are:

BASF SE (Germany),

The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.),

Clariant (Switzerland),

Cytec Industries Inc (U.S.),

DIC CORPORATION (Japan),

Arkema S.A.(France),

Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia),

Trinseo (U.S.),

Momentive (U.S.)

Synthomer plc (U.K.)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market is classified into the application segment. The market by application is bifurcated into paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, construction, paper, and others.

Paints & coatings hold a major portion of the Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market. The increasing demand for these polymers in the final product is the major factor behind their growth in the market due to unique outdoor durability, fire resistant, and other features offered by them. The extensive consumption of water-borne polymers has driven the manufacturers to adopt them in adhesives, textiles, paper, and other sectors. Storage, recyclability, long life, high standard performance, and others are the major factors behind the growth of emulsion polymers in the market. Moreover, the implementation of stringent rules and regulation set by the regulatory bodies in developed and emerging economies is projected to drive the market on a higher scale over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Vinyl Acetate Emulsion Polymers Market is segmented across five regions in the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a majority of the market share due to advantages offered by the product and growing need for high-performance emulsion polymers in major industries. North America is set to grow at a higher rate owing to growing demand for the product in construction, furniture, textiles, and other sectors. In this region, the manufacturers and investors are shifting their focus from solvent polymers to water-borne products in end-use applications. The enactment of new rules and regulations to use emulsion polymers product in major industries has driven the market in the European region. Due to boundless consumption of copolymers in paper, packaging, and others, Latin American region is estimated to witness a moderate growth in the market. The rising demand for superior performance emulsion polymers in the construction sector is projected to drive the market in the Middle East & African region during the forecast period.

