Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Overview:

Melamine Formaldehyde Market is growing with the impulsive pace; mainly due to the expanding automotive and construction & building industries. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Melamine Formaldehyde is prospering and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is estimated to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Globally, the market for Melamine Formaldehyde is driven by the region Asia Pacific, owing to growing demand for formaldehyde resins in automotive, construction & building, electronics, wood & furniture electronics, and others. These materials are used to impart excellent fire retardant, durable nature, chemical, UV along with abrasion resistance to the final product. Additionally, increasing consumption of the product in various applications such as coating, crosslinking, textile, papermaking, and others has led to a surge in demand for melamine plastics in the market.

Increasing demand for melamine in end-uses such as countertops, furniture, mouldings, stair systems, support beams and trusses, and others signifies the growth of construction industries. Moreover, growing consumption of product due to unique features offered by the product such as thermal stability, enhanced mechanical properties, and others provide a boost to the melamine formaldehyde market growth.

On the other hand, extensive use of formaldehyde resins in major industries is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Melamine formaldehyde are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction and building, electronics, wood & furniture, packaging, chemicals, and others. They are utilized to add unique features such as flexibility, comfort, and bio-compatible nature to the final product. The growing demand of these materials has prompted the manufacturers and investors to adopt them in end-use applications due to their cost-effective nature and high standard properties. Additionally, the growing industrialization coupled with expanding production capacity of formaldehyde resins in the leading companies have resulted into a remarkable growth in the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Hexion

Mitsui Chemicals

Allnex group

INEOS Melamines

Chemiplastica SPA

Hexza Corporation Berhad

Chemisol Italia s.r.l.

Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH

among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Competitive Landscape:

The Melamine Formaldehyde market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in manufacturing and development of product. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of quality, price, production and innovation. Melamine formaldehyde market is set to grow at a significant rate which is likely to attract many newcomers to the market resulting into strong competition in the future. Manufacturers functioning in the melamine formaldehyde market are struggling to respond to an increase in demand for the product from automotive, construction and building, electronics, wood & furniture, and other sectors attributed to technological advancement and increasing production capacity in major sectors. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions and best practices.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is leading the global melamine formaldehyde market. China holds the major portion due to extensive use of the product in major sectors due to rapid urbanization in the region. Increasing consumption of formaldehyde resins in numerous applications such as coatings, textiles, paper, plywood, and others has boosted the market demand in Japan, and India. North America has witnessed a significant growth in the market owing to rapid consumption of melamine formaldehyde in end-use industries. . It is observed that the packaging segment is set to witness a higher CAGR in the market owing to rapid consumption of melamine resins in jar lids, board and beverage cans. A notable growth has been received by the European region due to boundless use of the product in end-use sectors such as construction and buildings, automotive, and others. Additionally, the market is growing significantly in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, due to extensive consumption of solvent resistance, low density materials in the major industries.

