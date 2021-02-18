Global Underwater Concrete Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Underwater Concrete are used in hydro projects, marine construction, metro projects and underwater repair.

The major growth driver of the underwater concrete market is the increasing need for placing the concrete in structures such as basements, ducts, harbours, and bridges. Underwater concrete is also used extensively for construction of such underwater structures, owing to its properties such as low heat of hydration, controlled set time, comprehensive strength and adequate bond. The major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the market is the problem faced in the segregation of fine aggregates from coarse aggregates.

Key Players

The key players in underwater concrete market are Sika AG (Switzerland), Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico), Rockbond SCP Ltd (UK), Conmix Ltd. (United Arab Emirates), HeidelbergCement Group (Germany), M-Con Products Inc. (U.S.), Underground Supply, Inc. (U.S.), Wieser Concrete Products Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Analysis

Based on regions, the global underwater concrete market has been segmented as North America, Asia-pacific, Europe and rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the increasing demand for a number of marine constructions such as harbor installations and bridge piers in rivers. The increasing number of underwater development projects in the developing nations of the region is further contributing to its growth. In North America, the rapid increase in the demand for luxury amenities such as swimming pools, is contributing to the growth of the underwater concrete market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global underwater concrete market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global underwater concrete market by its application, end-use and region.

By Laying Technique

Tremie method

Bucket Placing

Pump Method

Others

By Application

Marine

Underwater repairs

Tunnels

Hydropower

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

