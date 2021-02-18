Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process to convert natural gas or other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as gasoline or diesel fuel. Methane-rich gases are converted into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion using the new GasTechno non-catalytic gas-to-liquids process that converts methane to methanol in one step. Or via syngas as an intermediate, for example using the Fischer Tropsch or Mobil processes.

The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Shell

ORYX GTL

PetroSA

OLTIN YO’L GTL

Chevron

Major applications as follows:

Fuel Oil

Lubricating Oil

Process Oil

Others

Major Type as follows:

GTL Diesel

GTL Naphtha

GTL Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

