Global Preservative Free CosmeticsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary
Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center. There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture.
Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin. Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.
The global Jellies and Gummies market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Haribo
Mederer
Albanese
Giant Gummy Bears
Perfetti Van Melle
Arcor
Hershey
Yupi
Goody Good Stuff
Jelly Belly
HSU FU CHI (Nestle)
Guanshengyuan
Yake
Wowo Group
Major applications as follows:
Consumer aged under 14
Consumer aged 15 to 31
Consumer aged 31 and older
Major Type as follows:
Traditional Jellies and Gummies
Functional Jellies and Gummies
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa