Builder Hardware Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Builder hardware is a group of metal hardware that is mainly used for supporting buildings and structures and making them effective in terms of protection, convenience, and aesthetic

enhancement. Door handles, door hinges, bolts, latches, locks, and door knockers are some of the builder hardware components that are used with the doors, windows, and cabinets. During the forecast period, the global market is expected to be driven by variou

s factors, such as the growth of the construction industry, rise in demand for strong security, and rise in furniture use. However, fluctuating raw material prices could hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global builder hardware market is segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the global builder hardware market is segmented into cabinet hardware, doors, hardware, windows hardware, plumbing hardware, and others. The cabinet hardware segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 13,630.2 million in 2018. This value can reach USD 18,486.4 Million by

2024. Meanwhile, the metal segment is witnessing significant growth and is expected to attain 5.22% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global builder hardware market is segmented into residential and non-residential. In 2018, the residential segment held the maximum market share and enjoyed a valuation of USD 23,288.9 million. This valuation can rise to USD 31,234.5 Million by 2024. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players profiled in the global builder hardware market report are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Allegion plc (Ireland), Masco Corporation (US), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Tyman plc. (US), Roto (Germany), Siegenia (Germany), GUANGDONG KIN LONG HARDWARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD (China), and Sobinco (Belgium). Mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and product developments are some strategies that these companies employ to stay ahead of the rest.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the builder hardware market during the study period, followed by North America. The region is expected to witness the increased development of infrastructure and the construction of residential, commercial, and municipal buildings. China followed by Japan and India are countries that dominate the builder hardware market in Asia-Pacific.

The global builder hardware market is expected to reach USD 55,795.8 Million with a CAGR of over 4.88% by the end of the forecast period.

Industry Updates

In August 2017, ASSA ABLOY announced the acquisition of SMI, a leading OEM manufacturer of architectural hardware in India. This acquisition strengthened its presence in the country.

In November 2017, Allegion plc completed the acquisition of Qatar Metal Industries, which is one of the Middle East’s largest manufacturers of commercial steel and wood doors and frames. This acquisition helped it increase its presence in the region.

