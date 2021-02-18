Global Printing Machine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

With changing requirements of commercial printing, manufacturing of printing machines is slated to become more complex. Stringent environmental regulations are pressurizing the printing machine manufacturers towards optimizing the use of inks containing VOCs.
In 2017 and beyond, the demand for offset lithography machines will be the highest, compared to other product-types, in the global market. With respect to digital printing machines, offset lithography machines offer competitive advantage across multiple parameters. Firstly, the interfacial surface properties of offset lithography machines make the printing surfaces ink-absorbent and the non-printing surfaces of the machine ink-repellent. This saves additional costs on maintenance, which makes it the most economical printing machine in the global market. Furthermore, provisions for quality control and efficiency of sub-machineries such as dampening system and ink system enable high-quality, consistent printing through a lithographic process.
The global Printing Machine market was valued at 1840 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Printing Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printing Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Printing Machine in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Printing Machine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agfa
Bobst
Canon
Fujifilm
Goss International/ Shanghai Electric
Heidelberg
HP
KBA
Kodak
Komori
Konica Minolta
Ricoh
Xerox
Cerutti SpA
Comexi
Domino
Durst
Duplo
Esko
EFI
Ryobi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Web offset lithography
Flexography
Gravure
Others
Segment by Application
Clothing/Garment
Paper
Display & others
Technical textiles
Others