Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global construction equipment rental market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. The continuous increasing demand of new infrastructure enhances the demand of construction machinery across the globe, which in turn driving the renting equipment market. The construction equipment industry has grown at respectable-to-healthy rates in emerging economies such as China, India, UAE, and Brazil. Additionally, the construction equipment rental market has a wide spectrum of equipment type and the growth of this industry is supplementing the equipment market day-by-day. The rising demand for eco-friendly & sustainable construction and government support, also fuels the demand of construction equipment rental market across the globe. However, high cost of the raw materials coupled with lack of skilled labor, hinders the growth of the construction equipment rental market.

Asia-Pacific region, to see a gradual increase in the construction equipment rental market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global construction equipment rental market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global construction equipment rental market, followed by North America and Europe, primarily due to the high demand for infrastructure projects, which in the process creates demand for imported building and construction materials and services. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative region with construction industry investing in various projects such as pre-engineeered buildings, prefabricated buildings and civil engineering buildings. Also, countries of this region are the most populated across the globe. In order to cater to the demand of infrastructure by growing population, countries such as India, China, and South Korea are seeking a huge investment in construction business that may lead the demand for rental construction machinery.

Infrastructure segment, to witness maximum growth rate in the overall construction equipment rental market

In terms of application, the infrastructure segment is anticipated to exhibit sustainable growth for the next future. This is attributed to the technological advancements in construction equipment industry, where the different types of equipment such as excavators, loaders, backhoes plays a pivotal role in the overall market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global construction equipment rental market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global construction equipment rental market by equipment type, application, and region.

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Excavator Loader Backhoe Motor Grader Others

Material Handling Crawler Crane Trailer-Mounted Crane Truck-Mounted Crane

Concrete & Road Construction

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the Construction Equipment Rental Market are Ahern Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group, Blueline Rental LLC, Caterpillar, Inc., Cramo PLC, Shanghai Hongxin Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd., Herc Holdings, Nesco Rentals, Riwal, United Rentals, Inc, and many others.

