Global Cold Chain Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2024

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest market of Cold Chain, with a market value share nearly 27.46% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the market value share over 27.15% in 2016. China is another important production market of Cold Chain.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Cold Chain market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cold Chain.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cold Chain market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cold Chain market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

