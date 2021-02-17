Global Foodservice Packaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product.

Currently, there are many players in Foodservice Packaging industry. Amcor, Georgia-Pacific, Berry Global, Graphic Packaging, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Dart Container, Pactiv, Linpac Packaging, WestRock, Novolex, Fabri-Kal and some others are playing important roles in Foodservice Packaging industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Foodservice Packaging market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Foodservice Packaging industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Foodservice Packaging YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 108280 million in 2019. The market size of Foodservice Packaging will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Foodservice Packaging market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Foodservice Packaging market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foodservice Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Foodservice Packaging market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Foodservice Packaging market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Foodservice Packaging market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Foodservice Packaging market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Graphic Packaging

Genpak

Sabert

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

D&W Fine Pack

Berry Global

Dopla

WestRock

Huhtamaki

WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Coveris

Novolex

Be Green Packaging

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Vegware

Union Packaging

Fabri-Kal

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hengxin Enviro

Foodservice Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Foodservice Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Take Away/Delivery

Restaurants

Institutional Catering

HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

