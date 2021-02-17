Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.
During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Epic Systems Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
General Electric
Allscripts
Quest Diagnostic
Siemens Healthcare
AdvantEdge Healthcare
CareCloud
Acelerartech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.